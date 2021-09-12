Who is Bhupendra Patel, the next Chief Minister of Gujarat

A day after Vijay Rupani tendered his resignation from the post of Gujarat Chief Minister — the third BJP CM to exit in two months — first-time MLA Bhupendra Patel was named his successor. The decision was taken at the BJP legislature party meeting in Gandhinagar on Sunday.

An MLA from Ghatlodiya assembly, Patel has held the positions of president of Memnagar Municipality in Ahmedabad, and the standing committee chairman of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority.

Patel belongs to the Kadva sub-caste of Patidar community. The seat he holds was represented by former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel before she was appointed Governor.