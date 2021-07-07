Who is A Narayanaswamy, picked from Karnataka to be in the Modi-led cabinet?

Abbaiah Narayanaswamy is an MP who represents Chitradurga (SC) constituency in Karnataka, but has his origins from Anekal in Bengaluru Rural. A four-time MLA from his home-turf from 1998 to 2013, the 64-year-old was picked to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 2019.

With an experience of serving the public for more than three decades, Narayanaswamy is popular locally for his ability to speak to the point which draws huge crowds at venues where he speaks.

A graduate from the famous Government Arts College in Bengaluru, he has been an entrepreneur and a social worker.

Interestingly, Narayanaswamy was picked as the Chief Whip of BJP Legislative Party in his first term in the Vidhan Soudha itself and continued to be so till the J H Patel-led government was dissolved six months ahead of the assembly polls scheduled in 1999.

Widely known to be a politician who stays away from controversies, he enjoys widespread support from across factions within the party as well. A Dalit leader from the Madiga community, he served as a cabinet minister under three BJP CMs between 2010 and 2013, namely B S Yediyurappa (Yeddyurappa then), D V Sadananda Gowda, and Jagadish Shettar.

However, the MP had to face caste-based discrimination as he was denied entry to Gollarhatti village in Paavgada taluk in Tumakuru district in May 2019. However, his inclusive attitude saw him emerging on the better side of the events a week later, as he visited the village again to ensure his service to them by addressing the grievances raised by the villagers.

Narayanaswamy is also known to be close with BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh. According to party sources, his selection to the Union Cabinet is considered to be a move taken to appease the Dalit Left sect which has strong links to the party’s vote bank in several parts of the state.

During his ongoing tenure as MP, Narayaswamy has also been serving in the Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Standing Committee on Water Resources and in the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.