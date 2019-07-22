India has a doctor for every 10,189 people, finds WHO survey

A month after over 100 children died in Muzaffarpur due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), the World Health Organisation has recommended improving the doctor to patient ratio in the country to 1:1000. At present India has a doctor for every 10,189 people and a deficit of 6,00,000 doctors.

Advertising

According to the National Health Profile 2018, the situation is even worse in states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, which has faced several health endemics in recent times. The situation is worst in Bihar, where one doctor caters to a population of 28,391 people.

Uttar Pradesh ranks second with 19,962 people per doctor, followed by Jharkhand with 18,518 people per doctor. Madhya Pradesh has a doctor for 16,996 people, Chhattisgarh has 15,916 people per doctor ratio while Karnataka has a ratio of 1:13,556.

Meanwhile, the situation in the national capital is better compared to other states where the ratio stands at 1:2203. Delhi, however, has received praise for the innovative Mohall Clinics set up by Aam Aadmi Party-led government under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Advertising

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had recently urged doctors to adopt their native villages and strengthen the Primary Health Centers (PHC).

Meanwhile, in the NITI Aayog health index report card released in June, Kerala was once again ranked the best among the states while Uttar Pradesh was at the bottom. Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra emerged as the second and third best in terms of overall health performance respectively, according to a report titled ‘Healthy States, Progressive India: Report on Rank of States and UTs’. The ranking was done under three categories — larger states, smaller states and Union territories (UTs) to ensure comparison among similar entities.