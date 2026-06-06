‘Who gained from communal politics?’: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke at Jantar Mantar meet

Dipke began his speech while holding a copy of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s autobiography.

Written by: Jatin Anand
2 min readNew DelhiJun 6, 2026 06:41 PM IST
CJP protest at Delhi's Jantar MantarCockroach Janta Party's (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke (in white) and others raise slogans during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday. (PTI Photo)
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Addressing the Jantar Mantar meet of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), party founder Abhijeet Dipke Saturday attacked what he termed as the politics of “fear” and “Hindu-Muslim”.

He questioned who had actually gained from ‘communal’ politics over the last decade and whether it had resulted in any employment. Dipke, after landing at Delhi airport’s Terminal 3, was driven to Jantar Mantar around 12 noon.

“My mother did not cry as much when I was leaving for the US as when I was returning… for the last two to three days, my mother and sister were crying that if I go back, they will throw me behind bars,” he said addressing the gathering on a sultry Saturday afternoon.

“But this is not a fear that just my mother has; in this country, whichever child, student, youth will speak on politics, will speak against this government, their mother fears they will be thrown behind bars,” he alleged.

Dipke began his speech while holding a copy of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s autobiography. In a seeming bid to project political inclusivity, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Bhim’, and ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ slogans were raised from time to time, peppered with ‘nahin darenge’ chants.

The Tricolour was the sole flag, in addition to Ambedkar’s portrait, to be raised by the gradually swelling gathering predominantly consisting of the youth.

There was opposition from a smaller group, who attempted to enter the protest site while raising anti-CJP slogans, expressing loud disagreement with what they alleged was an anti-India ploy to make “India like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, or Nepal” by effecting a regime change through Gen Z-driven protests.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jatin Anand
Jatin Anand

Jatin Anand is an Assistant Editor with the national political bureau of The Indian Express. With over 16 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is a seasoned expert in national governance, electoral politics, and bureaucratic affairs. Having covered high-stakes beats including the Election Commission of India (ECI), intelligence, and urban development, Jatin provides authoritative analysis of the forces shaping Indian democracy. He is an alumnus of Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU) and the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where he specialized in Print Journalism. Expertise High-Stakes Beat Coverage: Throughout his decade-and-a-half career, Jatin has covered some of the most sensitive and influential beats in the country, including: The Election Commission of India (ECI): Monitoring electoral policy, reforms, and the conduct of national and state polls. National Security & Intelligence: Reporting on the internal mechanisms and developments within India's security apparatus. Urban Development: Analyzing the policies and bureaucratic processes driving the transformation of India’s cities. National Political Bureau: In his current role, he tracks the intersection of policy and politics, offering deep-dive reporting on the Union government and national political movements. Academic Credentials: Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU): Alumnus of one of Delhi's premier institutions. Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai: Specialized in Print Journalism at India's most prestigious journalism school. ... Read More

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