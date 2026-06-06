‘Who gained from communal politics?’: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke at Jantar Mantar meet

Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke (in white) and others raise slogans during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Addressing the Jantar Mantar meet of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), party founder Abhijeet Dipke Saturday attacked what he termed as the politics of “fear” and “Hindu-Muslim”.

He questioned who had actually gained from ‘communal’ politics over the last decade and whether it had resulted in any employment. Dipke, after landing at Delhi airport’s Terminal 3, was driven to Jantar Mantar around 12 noon.

“My mother did not cry as much when I was leaving for the US as when I was returning… for the last two to three days, my mother and sister were crying that if I go back, they will throw me behind bars,” he said addressing the gathering on a sultry Saturday afternoon.