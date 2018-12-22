WHO estimates on pollution deaths based on ‘models and extrapolations’

Stating that estimates of mortality and morbidity attributable to environmental pollution released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) are based on “models, simulations and extrapolations”, the Centre on Friday said there is “no conclusive data available in the country” to establish direct correlation of death or disease “exclusively” due to air pollution.

In October, a WHO report titled ‘Air Pollution and Child Health: Prescribing Clean Air’ found that polluted air inside households, generated from burning fossil fuels for cooking, lighting and heating, contributed to the death of about 67,000 children below the age of five in India in 2016.

To a series of questions about the effect of air pollution on high child mortality and premature death, Union Minister Mahesh Sharma said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha that the estimates published by WHO are based on models, simulations and extrapolations. “…There is no conclusive data available in the country to establish direct correlation of death/disease exclusively due to air pollution,” he said. “Health effects of air pollution are synergistic manifestation of factors…,” the minister said.

Sharma also said that the government has taken several steps to address air pollution, including notification of the National Ambient Air Quality Standards and formulation of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

However, the NCAP has not been notified. In a separate written reply submitted in the Lok Sabha, Sharma said, “NCAP will be a mid-term five years action plan to begin with keeping 2019 as base year… However, the international experiences… indicate that significant outcome in terms of air pollution initiatives are visible only in long-term and hence the programme is further extendable to 20-25 years…”