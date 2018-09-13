Who downgraded look out circular against Vijay Mallya and why?

The CBI registered a case of cheating and criminal conspiracy against Vijay Mallya on July 29, 2015 following nationwide uproar over loan defaults by Kingfisher Airlines. The CBI registered a case of cheating and criminal conspiracy against Vijay Mallya on July 29, 2015 following nationwide uproar over loan defaults by Kingfisher Airlines.

A downgraded look out circular (LOC) issued against beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya almost three years ago has come back to haunt the government with the Kingfisher Airlines owner claiming that he met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley before leaving the country for good in March 2016. Congress President Rahul Gandhi has alleged collusion on part of the government in downgrade of the LOC against Mallya and demanded Jaitley’s resignation. Jaitley has denied having had any formal meeting with Mallya who he says met him briefly in Parliament and was advised to talk to bankers. So, who downgraded the LoC against Vijay Mallya and why?

The CBI registered a case of cheating and criminal conspiracy against Vijay Mallya on July 29, 2015 following nationwide uproar over loan defaults by Kingfisher Airlines. The FIR was filed based on “source information” as no bank had approached the agency with a complaint against Mallya. On October 16, 2015, the CBI sent an LoC request to the immigration authorities asking them to detain Vijay Mallya, who was then in the UK, on arrival. On November 23, immigration authorities informed the CBI that Mallya was arriving the next day. Curiously, CBI now asked immigration authorities to downgrade his LoC from “detain” to “inform” on arrival.

CBI sources say the agency did so because it realised that if he was detained, the agency would have to arrest him and at that time it did not have enough evidence to arrest him. “We were still in the initial stage of the probe. All documents had not been obtained. No bank had even approached us with a complaint till then. We believed that Mallya would cooperate better with the probe if he was not arrested,” a CBI officer said. Mallya indeed cooperated briefly. Following his return to India, CBI questioned him on December 9, 10 and 11. Notably, after the dilution of his LOC, Mallya had left for London again on December 1 and returned to India on December 7, just before his interrogation.

Following this, Mallya again left for the UK on December 23 and returned on February 2. He made another trip a few days later to London in February and returned. “We had. no reason to believe that he would flee the country forever,” the CBI officer said. Yet, this is exactly what Mallya did on March 2. He left for London and has been there since, now facing a case of extradition which is scheduled to be decided on December 10.

The issue has now snowballed into a political controversy with several opposition parties accusing the government of helping Mallya flee the country.

