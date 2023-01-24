WHO calls for action to prevent death due to contaminated syrups

With at least 300 fatalities in three countries linked to contaminated over-the-counter syrups for children, the World Health Organization (WHO) has asked regulators of all member-states to remove contaminated syrups from circulation, increase market surveillance, and prevent use of substandard and falsified medicines.

In a statement on Monday, the WHO also asked manufacturers to purchase only pharmaceutical-grade ingredients and test them.

It said that such cases had been reported from seven countries, with most victims being children under the age of five years.

“Since these are not isolated incidents, WHO calls on various key stakeholders engaged in the medical supply chain to take immediate and coordinated action,” the WHO said in its statement.

The inter-government organisation had previously told The Indian Express that “no direct links between these three incidents/alerts have been established. However, investigations are continuing. We would therefore not wish to speculate on the reasons.”

The WHO raised the first of the three medical alerts in October for four syrups manufactured by India-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals linked to deaths in the Gambia. The second alert was raised in November for eight syrups manufactured by four companies linked to deaths in Indonesia. The third alert was raised in January for two syrups, manufactured again by an Indian firm Marion Biotech, linked to deaths in Uzbekistan.

All the syrups were either suspected or confirmed to contain two contaminants — ethylene glycol and di-ethylene glycol — toxic to humans and can cause abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, headache, and altered mental state. More importantly, it can lead to acute kidney injury that may be fatal in children.

The WHO has asked regulators and governments to detect and remove the products for which the medical alerts were raised, ensure that all medical products are approved for sale by competent authority and obtained from licensed suppliers, increase risk-based inspections of manufacturing sites, increase market surveillance, and ensure that substandard and falsified medicines aren’t sold or used.

After the incidents came to light, India’s apex drug regulator conducted inspections of manufacturing facilities of both Maiden Pharma and Marion Biotech, and shut them on finding violations of good manufacturing practices. The drug regulator has since started conducting risk-based inspection of other manufacturing sites across India.

The inter-government organisation asked manufacturers to purchase only “pharmaceutical-grade” ingredients from qualified suppliers, test them before using it, assure product quality through certificates of analyses based on appropriate testing results, and “keep accurate, complete and proper records.”

Experts believe that the two contaminants can make their way into syrups due to the use of non-pharmaceutical grade solvents such as propylene glycol or glycerin in which active ingredients are dissolved to make syrups.