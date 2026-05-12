Who are the 4 new Assam ministers to be sworn in with Himanta today?

ONLY four other leaders — two senior leaders from the BJP and one each from its allies Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People’s Front — will be sworn in as ministers along with CM-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.

Following the NDA sweep in Assam Assembly polls, Sarma has been elected the leader of the NDA legislature and is set to take oath as Chief Minister for a second consecutive term.

On Monday night, he announced that four other leaders will be sworn in as ministers — Rameswar Teli and Ajanta Neog from the BJP, Atul Bora from the AGP and Charan Boro from the BPF.