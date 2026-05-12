Who are the 4 new Assam ministers to be sworn in with Himanta today?

ONLY four other leaders — two senior leaders from the BJP and one each from its allies Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People’s Front — will be sworn in as ministers along with CM-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.
Following the NDA sweep in Assam Assembly polls, Sarma has been elected the leader of the NDA legislature and is set to take oath as Chief Minister for a second consecutive term.
On Monday night, he announced that four other leaders will be sworn in as ministers — Rameswar Teli and Ajanta Neog from the BJP, Atul Bora from the AGP and Charan Boro from the BPF.
Teli is a senior tea-tribe leader who has served as Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and then for Petroleum and Natural Gas in the second term of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. After a decade in the Assam Assembly, and then another decade in the Lok Sabha, he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 2024. He has now been elected from the Duliajan constituency, which he had previously represented from 2001 and 2011, marking a return to the Assembly.
Ajanta Neog is one of Sarma’s longest standing colleagues and has been re-elected from the Golaghat constituency for a sixth consecutive term. As a Congress leader then, she had been first elected to the Assam Assembly in 2001 along with Sarma, and then like him, went on to serve as a minister under former CM Tarun Gogoi. After Sarma joined the BJP, she joined the party in 2020 and served as Finance Minister in the last Sarma government, the first woman to hold that post in Assam.
Atul Bora is the president of BJP’s long-time regional ally AGP, with his roots as a student leader in the Assam Agitation. He has been a Cabinet minister in both the previous BJP-led governments in the state. BPF leader Charan Boro – now elected for the third time from the Majbat constituency – had been inducted into the ministry in the last Sarma government in October last year to seal the BJP’s alliance with the BPF ahead of the elections.
Along with these four leaders, Sarma also announced that Ranjeet Dass, former Assam BJP president and a minister in the last Sarma government, will be their candidate for the position of Speaker in the Assembly.
Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges.
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