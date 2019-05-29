Modi’s swearing-in ceremony: Who all are attending PM’s grand event tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in event at Rashtrapati Bhavan is all set to be a grand event tomorrow. A total of 8,000 guests — highest ever for an oath-taking event — are slated to attend the ceremony which will also include the distribution of cabinet portfolios amongst BJP leaders.

“This is for the first time that 8,000 guests will be attending the swearing-in ceremony that will be held from 7 pm to 8.30 pm on Thursday,” Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson Ashok Malik told PTI.

It is reported that the finest chefs at Rashtrapati Bhavan shall serve a special broth named ‘Dal Raisina’ to welcome the foreign dignitaries. Dal Raisina, a delicacy of the Rashtrapati Bhavan’s kitchen, is cooked for about 48 hours. Its main ingredients are brought from Lucknow.

Rahul Gandhi to accompany mother Sonia

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will join his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi to witness PM Modi taking his oath for another tenure. Sonia’s decision to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony is significant especially after a bitter Lok Sabha election campaign that saw BJP and Congress trading relentless barbs at each other. The election results though came as a huge setback for the Congress party as it could only win 52 seats.

List of foreign dignitaries who would attend the event *Abdul Hamid, President of Bangladesh

*Maithripala Sirisena, President of Sri Lanka

*Sooronbay Jeenbekov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic

*U Win Myint, President of Myanmar

*Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius

*KP Sharma Oli, Prime Minister of Nepal

*Dr Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister of Bhutan

*Grisada Boonrach, Special Envoy of Thailand Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to miss PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony for the second time as she is scheduled to be on a three-nation foreign visit. Among chief ministers of various states, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao have accepted the invitation for the grand event hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The swearing-in ceremony will be of about 90 minutes following which a dinner will be served to around 40 dignitaries, including Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and the prime minister, besides leaders of all BIMSTEC countries, Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson Malik said.

Former sprinter P T Usha, cricketers Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, Harbhajan Singh, badminton ace Saina Nehwal, badminton coach Pulella Gopichand and gymnast Dipa Karmakar are among the sports personalities invited to the ceremony, according to PTI. Several film stars, including Kangana Ranaut, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Bhansali, Karan Johar and Rajnikanth, have also been invited.

Besides Ambani, Adani and Tata, business honchos Ajay Piramal, John Chambers and Bill Gates have also been extended invitation for Modi’s swearing-in. IMF Managing Director and Chairman Christine Lagarde has also been invited.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to skip event

PTI reported that Odisha’s chief minister Naveen Patnaik shall avoid the Prime Minister’s swearing-in ceremony. Patnaik has been one of the few non-BJP chief ministers who managed to retain a significant number of their state’s seats in the lower house of the Parliament.

‘Please excuse me’: Mamata to PM Modi

After the BJP sent invites to the families of those allegedly killed in political violence in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she will not attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on May 30. Rubbishing BJP’s claim that 54 of its workers were “murdered”, Banerjee tweeted: “The ceremony is an august occasion to celebrate democracy, not one that should be devalued by any political party which uses it as an opportunity to score political points.”