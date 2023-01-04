White House set to renominate Eric Garcetti as US envoy to India

The White House intends to renominate former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, President Joe Biden’s choice, to serve as the US ambassador to India, US daily Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Garcetti was among dozens of Presidential selections who failed to win confirmation from the US Senate last year.

The WSJ report said, “Two White House officials said the (US) President on Tuesday would renominate Mr Garcetti along with Phil Washington to lead the Federal Aviation Administration and Danny Werfel to run the Internal Revenue Service.”

In all, the White House said it would act on the first day of the new Senate to renominate 85 of the approximately 175 nominees who didn’t clear the body last year.

“Garcetti’s nomination to be ambassador to India stalled in the U.S. Senate last year. Any nominee who didn’t get a vote in the last Congress would need to be renominated by Biden to be considered by the new one, to be sworn in Tuesday. The White House officials said the administration would make a significant number of further renominations in the coming weeks,” the WSJ reported.

Garcetti’s nomination was stalled amid concerns that he ignored allegations that one of his former top aides had sexually harassed subordinates. “Garcetti, who ended his term as LA Mayor, cleared the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations after it reviewed the matter, one of the White House officials said, adding that the administration remained confident the nominee would be confirmed by the full Senate,” the report stated.

While his nomination was approved by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in January last year, in March, US Senator Chuck Grassley placed a hold on Garcetti’s nomination, citing allegations that Garcetti knew about the sexual misconduct committed by his top adviser, Rick Jacobs, and did not take proper action.

The position of the US ambassador to India has been vacant since January 2021, ever since the Biden administration took office. The US embassy in Delhi is right now headed by a senior diplomat who is the Charge d’Affaires ad interim — until the US government names a full-time Ambassador.