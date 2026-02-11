White House quietly revises India-US trade deal fact sheet, drops ‘certain pulses’; tones down statement on purchase of US products worth $500 billion from India ‘commits’ to ‘intends’

While the fact sheet on February 9 read that India “commits” to buying more than $500 billion worth of US products, that has now been changed to say India “intends to buy” $500 billion worth of US products. (file)

A day after unilaterally releasing a fact sheet on the interim India-US trade agreement, which mentioned “certain pulses” among agricultural products that will see tariff cuts by New Delhi, the White House has now updated and removed those words from its text. US also made a key change with regards to India buying $500 billion worth of US products as it changed from ‘India commits’ in its yesterday’s statement to ‘India intends’ in its statement today.

After India and the US announced a framework for an interim agreement on reciprocal, mutually beneficial trade, the White House Monday released a fact sheet showing that New Delhi will eliminate or reduce tariffs on American industrial goods and a wide range of food and agricultural products, including “certain pulses”.