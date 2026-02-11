White House quietly revises India-US trade deal fact sheet, drops ‘certain pulses’; tones down statement on purchase of US products worth $500 billion from India ‘commits’ to ‘intends’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A day after unilaterally releasing a fact sheet on the interim India-US trade agreement, which mentioned “certain pulses” among agricultural products that will see tariff cuts by New Delhi, the White House has now updated and removed those words from its text. US also made a key change with regards to India buying $500 billion worth of US products as it changed from ‘India commits’ in its yesterday’s statement to ‘India intends’ in its statement today.
After India and the US announced a framework for an interim agreement on reciprocal, mutually beneficial trade, the White House Monday released a fact sheet showing that New Delhi will eliminate or reduce tariffs on American industrial goods and a wide range of food and agricultural products, including “certain pulses”.
The mention of “certain pulses” in the White House fact sheet was a surprise for many on this side, as it was not mentioned in the joint statement announced on February 6.
“India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products, including dried distillers’ grains (DDGs), red sorghum, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, certain pulses, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products,” states the Fact Sheet: The United States and India Announce Historic Trade Deal released by the White House on February 9.
The revised document reads: “India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products, including dried distillers’ grains (DDGs), red sorghum, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products.”
While the fact sheet on February 9 read that India “commits” to buying more than $500 billion worth of US products, that has now been changed to say India “intends to buy” $500 billion worth of US products.
“India intends to buy more American products and purchase over $500 billion of U.S. energy, information and communication technology, coal, and other products,” reads the latest version.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Post-meal blood sugar readings of 156 mg/dL may be slightly high for someone without diabetes, but it could be acceptable for some individuals with diabetes, depending on their treatment goals. However, persistent elevations can lead to health complications. It is important to monitor post-meal levels and make lifestyle changes to bring numbers down.