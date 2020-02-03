Whether we win polls or not, won’t allow anyone to take control of our gurdwaras: Parkash Badal

SAD leader Parkash Singh Badal addresses a rally in Sangrur on Sunday. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh) SAD leader Parkash Singh Badal addresses a rally in Sangrur on Sunday. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh)

SAD leader Parkash Singh Badal on Sunday said that irrespective of whether they win the elections, they will not allow anyone take control of “their gurdwaras”.

He said this a day after his party issued a statement opposing the Punjab government expressing support to Haryana, saying that the state had the right to establish an independent gurdwara body. As of now, gurdwaras of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh are being controlled by SAD-led Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

The former CM chose to make his public appearance after a long gap at a rally in Sangrur, the home town of suspended Akali Dal leaders Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and his son Parminder, where he accused them of “cheating their own party”.

At the rally, Parkash Singh Badal’s son and SAD president Sukhbir Badal said, “The CM must know that the SGPC is an inter-state corporate body and only Parliament can take a decision on any changes to its present set-up.”

He said that despite this, the chief minister had “tried to play politics on this sensitive issue” despite the fact that an elected SGPC member from Haryana was contesting the Haryana government’s authority to create a separate gurdwara management committee for the state. The SAD on Sunday passed a resolution against this move, which will be the main subject of discussion at their core committee meeting on Monday.

The Badals also said that they will never allow party deserters Dhindsas and other leaders to break the SGPC at the behest of Congress party.

Parkash Badal said, “Sukhbir has given (them) a very correct name…they are not Taksalis…but jaali…dhokebaaj…they have cheated their own party.”

Speaking on the Haryana gurdwaras, Sukhbir said, “They want to take control of our gurdwaras…traitor like Dhindsa had said that they want to get SGPC out of control of Badals…let SGPC polls happen even tomorrow…and the results will show you who the people want. SAD and SGPC are 100 years old…the so-called panthic bodies…emerge during Congress rule always and even they contest polls…but till date have not been able to win a single SGPC poll. For past 100 years…people are giving majority to this body and they are winning as many as 170 of 180 seats.”

At the rally, the party passed another resolution demanding inclusion of Muslims in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. This was done in the presence of BJP’s local leader and former BJP minister Madan Mohal Mittal.

The party leadership also passed a resolution against the Dhindsas so as to expel them from the party. Badal senior said, “I always used to consider each decision of Dhindsa senior and Ranjit Singh Brahmpura as supreme. I even used to consult them on personal matters as I took suggestions from them before marrying off my daughter in Kairon family. Earlier, both of them used to even ask me as why I am not making Sukhbir chief minister, and now they are questioning his leadership and calling us dictators.”

Sukhbir said, “The one who did not listen to the workers of his area is the dictator. He is a dictator in his own house as he forced his son Parminder to choose either him or the party. He did not even think about the future prospects of his son.”

He added, “No one can do anything without the party. Even if I leave the party and contest independently, my security deposit will get forfeited. This party is not my personal property…it is the people’s property.”

Badal senior said, “When someone’s bad time comes…god makes them take wrong decisions. The same has been done by the Dhindsas and the other leaders…they want to wear the crown of some other party.”

Sukhbir then claimed, “During the 2002-2007 rule of Congress… most SAD leaders were put behind bars by Amarinder except for Dhindsas…even during 2014 polls…I have heard that Amarinder had asked his men to help Dhindsas instead of his own party leader Vijayinder Singla. Even now…everything is being done on the directions of Amarinder. “

He further said, “Dhindsa saab must be sitting before the TV and watching this mammoth gathering…this is a referendum of people on whom they want to support. SAD workers were not happy with Dhindsas for the past many years…this is the reason that Parminder Dhindsa came in third place in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Dhindsa saab is saying that he will not allow an Akali sarkar in 2022…jor laga lo…jidde naal sangat hai…koi rok nahi sakda (try your best…no one can stop the one who has the support of the public…”

Urging party workers to organise rallies against the Congress in every district of the state, Parkash Badal said, “Public support will let Akalis come back in 2022 in Punjab yet again. Not only this, we will win Sangrur seat as well after a long time.”

Sangrur party district president Iqbal Singh Jhundan read out a resolution on behalf of the district unit demanding expulsion of the Dhindsas, asked them to resign from the Rajya Sabha and Vidhan Sabha respectively. A separate resolution demanded immediate dismissal of minister Gurpreet Kangar and advisor Kushaldeep Dhillon for “causing the death” of the key witness in the Behbal Kalan police firing case.

Raveen Thukral advisor to the CM, said, ” We are not supporting or opposing anyone but reiterating constitutional provisions. As per the Constitution, religious practices are a state subject, every state is competent to legislate on it…so is Haryana. Refer to Article 372 which was used even in the Anandpur Sahib resolution that sought a separate Sikh (religion) state. How do we oppose Haryana if they now want to enact a law as per Constitution for institutions in their territorial jurisdiction?”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App