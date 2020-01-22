Whether states are bound to implement CAA is an academic question: Congress

Congress leader Kapil Sibal. (Source: PTI/File) Congress leader Kapil Sibal. (Source: PTI/File)

The Congress on Tuesday said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was “discriminatory” and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of peddling lies on CAA, NPR and NRC.

Speaking at a press conference, said the issue of whether state governments are bound to implement the CAA was an “academic” question.

“This is an academic issue today… A notification was issued for the NPR process to start on April 1, 2020. That process has not started. What is CAA? It is only an Act. It can only be operationalised if you do a door-to-door enumeration under the NPR. That starts only on April 1,” he said.

He added, “So, today that is not an issue, because nobody is not implementing or implementing the CAA. There is nothing to implement. Before that, there is already a matter pending, its coming tomorrow (on Wednesday) in Supreme Court… The nine judges that matter will be heard. So, all this is academic… and we are trying to create a controversy out of nothing at this point,” he said.

Sibal said that “when the Supreme Court decides the matter, one way or the other that will be the law of the country.”

