‘Where will this lead to’: Kiren Rijiju on lawyers’ protest over transfer of judges

Amid protests in Gujarat, Telangana and Tamil Nadu against the proposed transfer of High Court judges, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Saturday criticised lawyers for questioning the decisions of the Collegium.

“I heard some lawyers are meeting the CJI for a transfer…but if this becomes a recurring instance, for every decision of the Collegium which is being supported by the government, then where will it lead to?” Rijiju said an event organised by the Bar Council of India to felicitate Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

“When I saw lawyers going for the protest…I heard some information that some lawyers are going for some strike on some issues. And in the days to come, these are some of the things which we may see more frequently. We have to think and we have to decide whether this will be good for the institution,” the minister added.

On Monday, representatives of the Gujarat Bar are expected to meet CJI Chandrachud over the proposed transfer of Gujarat High Court judge Nikhil Kariel.

Although the Collegium is yet to finalise the transfers, it is learnt that apart from Justice Kariel, two judges of the Telangana High Court — Justices Abhishek Reddy and Lalitha Kanneganti — and Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, Justice T Raja, are slated to be transferred.

Speaking on behalf of the Gujarat Bar on Thursday, senior advocates Mihir Thakore and Asim Pandya said: “We are here to oppose the death knell, death to the

independence of judiciary because of the transfer of Justice Kariel.”