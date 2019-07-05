Where were you when Mumbai was flooded, Rahul Gandhi asks state party leaders

CONGRESS LEADER Rahul Gandhi on Thursday questioned the absence of party workers on the streets of Mumbai during the recent monsoon deluge while maintaining that they need to be seen on the streets during hours of crisis.

“Where were you when Mumbai was flooded? We should be seen on the streets helping the common man whenever needed. That’s how the party will grow,” Rahul told senior Mumbai Congress leaders.

Rahul, who has resigned as the Congress national president, was in Mumbai for a court hearing in a defamation case. After attending the hearing, he held discussions with senior leaders at the Mumbai airport’s lounge. Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora, former city president Sanjay Nirupam, former state ministers Kripashankar Singh, Naseem Khan and Varsha Gaikwad, former MP Eknath Gaikwad, MLA Amin Patel and senior leader Charan Singh Sapra, among others were present.

Earlier, outside the court, some Congress workers raised slogans urging Rahul to reconsider his decision of stepping down. While senior state leaders, too, had previously urged Rahul to continue as the Congress president, sources said that issue was not raised during the discussions on Thursday.

But despite his resignation, sources said the discussions held on Thursday showed that he was still very much in charge of party’s affairs. Apart from chiding party leaders and asking them to be more visible in the public, Rahul discussed the election strategy for polls. The leaders also discussed alliance with the NCP and pros and cons of holding alliance talks with VBA.