‘Where was your PM?’: Kharge spars with Rijiju over Modi’s absence from all-party meet

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge Wednesday attacked the government over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s absence from the all-party meeting on the West Asia conflict and for not agreeing to a discussion on the impact of the crisis on LPG supplies and price rise.
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Kharge and Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju sparred over the issue and traded charges, as the Congress leader accused the government of “bringing a Bill whenever they want,” while the minister said that the Leader of Opposition in both Houses did not attend the all-party meeting.
Kharge raised the issue of a discussion on the West Asia conflict at the end of Zero Hour, soon after Rajya Sabha chairman C P Radhakrishnan brought up the matter of extending proceedings for the day to take up pending government business. The Congress president said the government is ready for a discussion whenever they want, but has not agreed to a short-duration discussion under Rule 176 on the impacts of the West Asia crisis.
“I have given letters twice for it (discussion), but for that they don’t have time. The whole world is affected by LPG. Why are they not agreeing on that? The prices are going up. Whatever we suggest, they disagree. I should get time for the matter I have raised,” Kharge said.
In response, Kiren Rijiju said the government was not running away from any discussion and ministers have made statements in the House on the West Asia issue. He said the Prime Minister, too, made statements in both Houses. Countering Kharge, he said that when the all-party meeting was called to discuss the West Asia crisis, the Leader of Opposition from both Houses did not attend.
“The finance minister has outlined in detail the steps taken by the government to deal with the crisis, including controlling prices despite global trends. Excise duty was reduced. Despite taking such big steps, you are indulging in politics,” Rijiju said.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the all-party meeting held on March 25, during which seven ministers, apart from Singh, were present. These included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, and Rijiju. Foreign Secretary Vikarm Misri briefed those in attendance on the crisis and the importance of the Strait of Hormuz.
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Retorting to Rijiju’s remarks, Kharge asked, “Where was your Prime Minister (in the all-party meeting), where was he? I have sent my representative. You were there as a government representative. I also sent my representative, Mukul Wasnik and Tariqu Anwar were there. Your Prime Minister will not come there, should we come there to listen to your lectures”? Kharge said.
An award-winning journalist with 14 years of experience, Nikhil Ghanekar is an Assistant Editor with the National Bureau [Government] of The Indian Express in New Delhi. He primarily covers environmental policy matters which involve tracking key decisions and inner workings of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. He also covers the functioning of the National Green Tribunal and writes on the impact of environmental policies on wildlife conservation, forestry issues and climate change.
Nikhil joined The Indian Express in 2024. Originally from Mumbai, he has worked in publications such as Tehelka, Hindustan Times, DNA Newspaper, News18 and Indiaspend. In the past 14 years, he has written on a range of subjects such as sports, current affairs, civic issues, city centric environment news, central government policies and politics. ... Read More