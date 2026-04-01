‘Where was your PM?’: Kharge spars with Rijiju over Modi’s absence from all-party meet

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge Wednesday attacked the government over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s absence from the all-party meeting on the West Asia conflict and for not agreeing to a discussion on the impact of the crisis on LPG supplies and price rise.

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Kharge and Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju sparred over the issue and traded charges, as the Congress leader accused the government of “bringing a Bill whenever they want,” while the minister said that the Leader of Opposition in both Houses did not attend the all-party meeting.

Kharge raised the issue of a discussion on the West Asia conflict at the end of Zero Hour, soon after Rajya Sabha chairman C P Radhakrishnan brought up the matter of extending proceedings for the day to take up pending government business. The Congress president said the government is ready for a discussion whenever they want, but has not agreed to a short-duration discussion under Rule 176 on the impacts of the West Asia crisis.