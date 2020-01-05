‘Where is Sidhu’: BJP, SAD take dig at Congress leader after attacks on Sikhs in Pakistan

Navjot Singh Sidhu (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Navjot Singh Sidhu (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The BJP and its NDA coalition partner Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sunday took a dig at Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, questioning his silence over the recent incidents of violence against the Sikh community in Pakistan.

Hitting out at Sidhu for keeping mum on the issue, SAD spokesperson and former Punjab minister Maheshinder Singh said he has sold his soul to the Pakistani military establishment and is being used by the ISI in furtherance of its anti-India plans. On Saturday, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi had also targetted Sidhu, saying, “I don’t know where Sidhu paaji has fled. Somebody should find out where Navjot Singh Sidhu is. If even after all this, he wants to hug the ISI chief, then Congress should look into it.”

Their remarks came in reference to Sidhu hugging Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa when the former had visited the neighbouring country to take part in the swearing-in ceremony of his friend and former cricketer Imran Khan. The former Punjab minister had also invited the wrath of his Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, who had called the act as “intolerable to Indian servicemen”.

The recent criticism against Sidhu comes in the backdrop of the recent incidents of violence against the Sikh community minority in Pakistan. On Sunday, a Sikh youth was murdered by unidentified persons in Peshawar. This incident came to light two days after a mob, led by the family of a Muslim man who had married a Sikh teenage girl, hurled stones at Gurdwara Janam Asthan, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev, and threatened to convert it into a mosque.

