Where does indecent assault end and attempted rape begin? Patna High Court weighs in

Patna High Court has held that an accused lying upon a victim alone cannot be classified as rape or an attempt to commit rape.

In a significant ruling regarding sexual assault cases, the Patna High Court has held that an accused lying upon a victim alone cannot be classified as rape or an attempt to commit rape unless it is corroborated by other concrete evidence such as physical marks, torn clothing, or medical proof of penetration.

“The act of the appellant in entering, late at night, in the dwelling house of a widow who was sleeping, extinguishing the lamp, lying upon her person and pressing her mouth is an act which is unquestionably capable of shocking the sense of decency of a woman, and the culpable intention of the appellant is manifest from the act itself and from his antecedent conduct…” All the ingredients of the offence under Section 354 of the I.P.C. are, therefore, established. However, in the absence of any evidence that the appellant undressed himself or the prosecutrix, or did any act towards penetration, it cannot be held that he had gone beyond the stage of preparation and had done an act which, if not interrupted, would have resulted in the commission of rape,” Justice Sandeep Kumar said in his verdict on October 8, 2026.