Where does indecent assault end and attempted rape begin? Patna High Court weighs in

4 min readPatnaOct 15, 2026 05:30 AM IST
In a significant ruling regarding sexual assault cases, the Patna High Court has held that an accused lying upon a victim alone cannot be classified as rape or an attempt to commit rape unless it is corroborated by other concrete evidence such as physical marks, torn clothing, or medical proof of penetration.
“The act of the appellant in entering, late at night, in the dwelling house of a widow who was sleeping, extinguishing the lamp, lying upon her person and pressing her mouth is an act which is unquestionably capable of shocking the sense of decency of a woman, and the culpable intention of the appellant is manifest from the act itself and from his antecedent conduct…” All the ingredients of the offence under Section 354 of the I.P.C. are, therefore, established. However, in the absence of any evidence that the appellant undressed himself or the prosecutrix, or did any act towards penetration, it cannot be held that he had gone beyond the stage of preparation and had done an act which, if not interrupted, would have resulted in the commission of rape,” Justice Sandeep Kumar said in his verdict on October 8, 2026.
Observing thus, he modified the conviction of the appellant from an attempt to commit rape (Sections 376/511 of the IPC) to outraging the modesty of a woman (Section 354 of the IPC), while upholding his conviction for house-trespass (Section 448 of the IPC).
The case stems from an incident that occurred on the night of February 8, 2010, in Ballia, Begusarai district. The complainant, a widow working as a labourer to support her children, had stated in her FIR that she was sleeping in her thatched house at around 10 pm when the appellant broke in by removing the fastened door, extinguished the lamp, and lay upon her.
She alleged that he pressed her mouth to muffle her cries. “Upon her alarm, villagers rushed to the spot, apprehended the appellant, and assaulted him…,” she had said in the FIR.
After local police allegedly failed to register the case, the complainant filed a formal complaint before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, which was subsequently sent for registration. Later, on July 29, 2013, the Additional Sessions Court convicted the appellant under Sections 376/511 (attempt to rape) and 448 (house-trespass), sentencing him to four years of rigorous imprisonment.
Upon hearing the appeal, the High Court noted that the complainant admitted in her cross-examination that her clothes were not torn, no marks of injury were found on her person, bed, or clothes, and she did not undergo any medical examination.
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Relying on Supreme Court precedents, the Patna High Court said that without evidence of undressing or attempted penetration, the charge of attempt to commit rape cannot be sustained and is often an over-magnification of an indecent assault.
The court affirmed the appellant’s presence inside the house and his conviction for house-trespass (Section 448 IPC). However, it altered his conviction from Sections 376/511 IPC to Section 354 IPC (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty).
Also, considering that the appellant was about 60 years old with no criminal antecedents and had already spent over 13 years on bail following a brief initial custody period of about two and a half months, the Court reduced his substantive jail sentence to the period already undergone.