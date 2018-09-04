Where are the ornaments gifted by 16th century ruler to Tirumala temple, CIC asks

The CIC has also sought a reply from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the state’s Culture Ministry. The CIC has also sought a reply from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the state’s Culture Ministry.

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has pulled up the Andhra Pradesh government and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) — the governing body of the Lord Venkateswara temple — and sought information about the ornaments donated by 16th century Vijayanagara ruler Sri Krishna Devaraya to the deity by September 28. The CIC has also sought a reply from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the state’s Culture Ministry.

In a stern order, Information Commissioner Sridhar Acharyulu has also asked the Prime Minister’s Office to reveal the action taken by the Central government to declare the Tirumala temples as national monuments and bring them under the ambit of ASI for protection of the ornaments and the temples as world heritage structures.

The commission was hearing the plea of Andhra Pradesh-based historian and activist BKSR Ayyangar, who has sought to know if these ornaments and jewels were still present in the temple’s treasury. He claimed that the TTD was refusing to provide any information to his RTI queries. “They claim that all the ornaments donated to Lord Venkateshwara are safe in the treasury, but they cannot make the record public nor show proof,” he said.

In his order, CIC Acharyulu said, “The PMO needs to understand that it was not a simple question of weeding out a representation of appellant, but taking up concrete measures for securing the monuments of glorious cultural past of India…… Managing temple is not commerce and the information is not commercial.”

