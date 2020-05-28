When you have to bluff, even three cannot accomplish the task: Devendra Fadnavis takes on govt

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File) Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday alleged that Maharashtra would have been saved to a large extent from the Covid-19 crisis it currently faces, had ministers representing ruling allies Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena sat together in the last three months and discussed the problems of the people.

“Unfortunately, today it is surprising to see so many Cabinet ministers locked for hours in a meeting, discussing issues raised by me. It is evident that they were discussing a strategy to counter my revelation that the state has received aid from the Centre,” Fadnavis told mediapersons through a video conference.

On Tuesday, Fadnavis had alleged that the state did not have the potential to encash Maharashtra’s share under various direct and indirect financial Covid-19 welfare schemes – worth Rs 28,104 crore – which it had received from the Centre.

“To speak the truth, one person is enough. But when you have to bluff even three cannot accomplish the task,” Fadnavis said. Earlier in the day, ministers Balasaheb Thorat, Anil Parab and Jayant Patil had held a joint press conference to counter Fadnavis’ claim. “There is a dynamic dashboard that clearly shows the help provided by the Centre to every state. On May 26, it showed Centre had provided the state 9.88 lakh PPE kits and 16 lakh N 95 masks. Also, Rs 468 crore was given to the state to purchase PPE kits,” Fadnavis alleged.

He added: “The entire expenditure on providing foodgrain at subsidised rates – wheat at Rs 2 per kg and rice at Rs 3 per kg – which is disbursed through ration shops, also comes from the Centre to the state. Besides, additional Rs 122 crore was allocated to help Divyangs.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd