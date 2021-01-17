When will poor get vaccine, will it be free for them, asks Akhilesh

As the vaccination drive began across India on Saturday, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said BJP leaders should line up first to get vaccinated for Covid-19. (Express Photo)

Speaking at a press conference in Lucknow, he said, “I would like to say the BJP does everything with pomp and show even if their programmes are hollow. So, I feel, people from the BJP should stand in the line first and get vaccinated.

The way the taali [clap] and thali [plate] was done, the same way all of them should come and get vaccinated. After one year, the SP will form the government and all of us will get vaccinated for free.”

He added, “I am happy… And about the vaccine, it was not just me who was worried… I have no complaint from doctors, scientists and volunteers. The question is that when will the poor get the vaccine? And will it be free for them?…”