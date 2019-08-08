When will PM Modi address the nation: All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation Thursday, two days after the government scrapped special status to Jammu and Kashmir by modifying Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories.

When will PM Narendra Modi address the nation?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm today. He is expected to talk about government’s decisions on scrapping the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir by modifying Article 370 of the Constitution and splitting the state into two Union Territories — Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM today. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 8, 2019

Where can you see PM Modi’s address to the nation?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation will be a television broadcast at 8 pm today.

What will PM Modi say in his address to the nation?

PM Modi’s address to the nation comes two days after the Parliament ratified the government’s decision to scrap Article 370 of the constitution that gave special rights to Jammu and Kashmir, and divide the state into two union territories-J&K and Ladakh. While the Ladakh UT will be without a legislature, the UT of J&K will be with a legislature.

Revocation of Article 370 was a poll promise of the BJP. PM Modi had earlier lauded the decision in a tweet. “I salute my sisters and brothers of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh for their courage and resilience. For years, vested interest groups who believed in emotional blackmail never cared for people’s empowerment. J&K is now free from their shackles. A new dawn, better tomorrow awaits!” he had said.

When was the last time PM addressed the nation?

Last time, the prime minister had addressed the nation on March 27 during the Lok Sabha elections when he announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile (A-Sat) capability by shooting down a live satellite.