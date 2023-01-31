scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Advertisement

When and Where to watch Union Budget speech 2023-24

With Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to present the Union Budget 2023-24 on Wednesday, here is when and where to watch the Budget session of Parliament.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha on the first day of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi (PTI)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023-24 on February 1 at 11 am in the Indian parliament. The session will be presented in a paperless format like last year.

Here’s how you can watch the Union Budget speech on Wednesday:

One can watch the session live through the Indian government’s official website for the Union budget indiabudget.gov.in. The session will also be telecast live on Sansad TV, the Parliament channel of India, national broadcaster Doordarshan as well as other news channels. Sansad TV, Doordarshan and the Press Information Bureau (PIB) will also be telecasting the Budget live on their respective YouTube channels. One can check their Twitter platforms for live updates.

On Tuesday, the Economic Survey 2022-23 was tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away

The Economic Survey projected that India’s economy will grow 6.5 per cent in 2023-24, compared to 7 per cent in the current fiscal and 8.7 per cent in 2021-22. India will remain the fastest-growing major economy in the world, the pre-Budget Economic Survey stated. It also mentioned that the current account deficit may continue to widen as global commodity prices remain elevated and that the Rupee may come under pressure.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 14:06 IST
Next Story

Visakhapatnam to soon become Andhra Pradesh capital: CM

Budget 2023 Updates Get the latest updates from Nirmala Sitharaman\'s budget speech here
See More
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close