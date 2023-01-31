When and Where to watch Union Budget speech 2023-24

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023-24 on February 1 at 11 am in the Indian parliament. The session will be presented in a paperless format like last year.

Here’s how you can watch the Union Budget speech on Wednesday:

One can watch the session live through the Indian government’s official website for the Union budget – indiabudget.gov.in. The session will also be telecast live on Sansad TV, the Parliament channel of India, national broadcaster Doordarshan as well as other news channels. Sansad TV, Doordarshan and the Press Information Bureau (PIB) will also be telecasting the Budget live on their respective YouTube channels. One can check their Twitter platforms for live updates.

On Tuesday, the Economic Survey 2022-23 was tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha.

The Economic Survey projected that India’s economy will grow 6.5 per cent in 2023-24, compared to 7 per cent in the current fiscal and 8.7 per cent in 2021-22. India will remain the fastest-growing major economy in the world, the pre-Budget Economic Survey stated. It also mentioned that the current account deficit may continue to widen as global commodity prices remain elevated and that the Rupee may come under pressure.