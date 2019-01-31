When and where to watch Budget 2019: All you need to know

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for later this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government will present it’s sixth and final budget before the polls due by May. It is supposed to be an interim budget or a Vote on Account.

In the absence of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present the Budget.

Where to watch Budget 2019

The viewers can tune in to Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV or Doordarshan channels where live proceedings of the Union Budget 2019-20 shall be broadcast. Also, one can follow the Youtube channels of Doordarshan, Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV for the live webcast of Budget. Additionally, indianexpress.com will run a series of LIVE BLOGS that will provide an all-round coverage of the Union Budget 2019-20.

Arun Jaitley was slated to deliver the budget speech, however, owing to medical reasons, he had to visit the United States. Last week, the government made the announcement that Piyush Goyal will take charge of the Finance Ministry in the absence of Jaitley.

When to watch Budget 2019

The interim Budget 2019 will be presented on February 1, 2019 at 11 am during the ongoing Budget session of the Parliament. An interim budget, while treated formally, is usually passed by the Lok Sabha without discussion.

While a regular budget seeks approval of the parliament for an entire fiscal year, an interim Budget seeks approval for the first four months only till a new government takes over. Click here to know more about the differences between the two budgets.