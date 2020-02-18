When Shivraj doesn’t make me angry, how can Scindia: Kamal Nath

After Kamal Nath dared him to hit the streets, Jyotiraditya Scindia repeated his threat in Gwalior. (Express photo by Anil Sharma/File) After Kamal Nath dared him to hit the streets, Jyotiraditya Scindia repeated his threat in Gwalior. (Express photo by Anil Sharma/File)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath Tuesday said he was not angry with senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia who has threatened to take to the streets if promises made in the manifesto were not fulfilled.

“I don’t get angry with anyone. When I don’t get angry with (senior BJP leader and former CM) Shivraj Singh, how will I get angry with Scindia,” Nath said when asked about the differences between him and Scindia.

“Let him do,” the CM had said in Delhi while responding to Scindia’s comment that he would take to the streets if the promise made to agitating guest teachers in the party’s manifesto during the assembly elections was not fulfilled. The protesting teachers are demanding that their services be regularised.

After Nath dared him to hit the streets, Scindia repeated his threat in Gwalior. “I am a public servant and fighting for people’s issues is my religion. We have to be patient but if the promises made to the people are not fulfilled we will definitely hit the streets,” Scindia had said in Gwalior on Sunday.

When asked about the new threat, Kamal Nath said he has already said what he had to.

