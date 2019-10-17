When It Began: Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Dispute

1885: Faizabad district court rejects plea of Mahant Raghubir Das to build a canopy outside the Babri Masjid

1949: Idols of Ramlalla placed under central dome

1959: Nirmohi Akhara files suit seeking possession of the site

Advertising

1981: UP Sunni Central Waqf Board files suit for possession of the site

1986: Local court orders the government to open the site for Hindu worshippers

1989: Allahabad High Court orders maintenance of status quo at the site

Dec 6, 1992: Babri Masjid demolished

Advertising

1993: ‘Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act’ passed for acquiring land of the disputed area by the Centre

2002: High Court begins hearing on determining who owns the disputed site

2003: SC says no religious activity of any nature be allowed at the acquired land

2010: In a 2:1 majority, the High Court rules three-way division of the disputed area between Sunni Waqf Board, Nirmohi Akhara and Ramlalla

2011: SC stays High Court’s verdict

2017: Supreme Court constitutes three-judge bench to hear pleas challenging the verdict of the Allahabad High Court

Sep 27, 2018: SC declines to refer the case to a five-judge Constitution bench

Dec 24, 2018: SC decides to take up petitions for hearing on January 4, 2019

This Year

Jan 8, 2019: SC sets up a five-judge Constitution Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices S A Bobde, N V Ramana, U U Lalit and D Y Chandrachud

Jan 10: Justice U U Lalit recuses

Jan 25: SC reconstitutes 5-member Constitution Bench comprising CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer

Jan 29: Centre moves SC seeking permission to return the 67-acre acquired land around the disputed site to original owners

Mar 8: SC refers the dispute for mediation by a panel headed by former apex court judge F M I Kallifulla

Apr 9: Nirmohi Akhara opposes Centre’s plea to return acquired land around Ayodhya site to owners

May 9: The three-member mediation committee submits interim report to the SC

Jul 18: SC allows mediation process to continue, seeks outcome report by Aug 1

Aug 1: Report of mediation submitted in sealed cover to SC

Aug 6: SC commences day-to-day hearing on the land dispute

Advertising

Oct 4: SC says it will wrap up hearing on October 17

Oct 16: SC concludes hearing; reserves order —Source: PTI