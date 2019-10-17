Toggle Menu
When It Began: Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Disputehttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/when-it-began-ram-janmabhoomi-babri-masjid-dispute-6072571/

When It Began: Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Dispute

With the closing-in of hearing date, the Ayodhya administration has imposed Section 144 in the area till December 10.

In Ayodhya, Wednesday. (PTI)

1885: Faizabad district court rejects plea of Mahant Raghubir Das to build a canopy outside the Babri Masjid

1949: Idols of Ramlalla placed under central dome

1959: Nirmohi Akhara files suit seeking possession of the site

1981: UP Sunni Central Waqf Board files suit for possession of the site

1986: Local court orders the government to open the site for Hindu worshippers

1989: Allahabad High Court orders maintenance of status quo at the site

Dec 6, 1992: Babri Masjid demolished

Advertising

1993: ‘Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act’ passed for acquiring land of the disputed area by the Centre

2002: High Court begins hearing on determining who owns the disputed site

2003: SC says no religious activity of any nature be allowed at the acquired land

2010: In a 2:1 majority, the High Court rules three-way division of the disputed area between Sunni Waqf Board, Nirmohi Akhara and Ramlalla

2011: SC stays High Court’s verdict

2017: Supreme Court constitutes three-judge bench to hear pleas challenging the verdict of the Allahabad High Court

Sep 27, 2018: SC declines to refer the case to a five-judge Constitution bench

Dec 24, 2018: SC decides to take up petitions for hearing on January 4, 2019

This Year

Jan 8, 2019: SC sets up a five-judge Constitution Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices S A Bobde, N V Ramana, U U Lalit and D Y Chandrachud

Jan 10: Justice U U Lalit recuses

Jan 25: SC reconstitutes 5-member Constitution Bench comprising CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer

Jan 29: Centre moves SC seeking permission to return the 67-acre acquired land around the disputed site to original owners

Mar 8: SC refers the dispute for mediation by a panel headed by former apex court judge F M I Kallifulla

Apr 9: Nirmohi Akhara opposes Centre’s plea to return acquired land around Ayodhya site to owners

May 9: The three-member mediation committee submits interim report to the SC

Jul 18: SC allows mediation process to continue, seeks outcome report by Aug 1

Aug 1: Report of mediation submitted in sealed cover to SC

Aug 6: SC commences day-to-day hearing on the land dispute

Advertising

Oct 4: SC says it will wrap up hearing on October 17

Oct 16: SC concludes hearing; reserves order  —Source: PTI

For latest coverage on Haryana and Maharashtra Elections, log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you the fastest assembly election 2019 updates from each constituency in both the states.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android