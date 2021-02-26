When is Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry assembly election results?

Adequate CAPFs deployment shall be ensured during elections, CEC Sunil Arora said, adding that all critical, vulnerable polling stations will be identified.

The Election Commission on Friday announced the schedule for upcoming Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Results will be announced on May 2.

Making the announcement, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora said the Model Code of Conduct will come into effect in all poll-bound states immediately.

The Assembly polls will be held in Assam in three phases — on March 27, April 4 and April 6. In Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, polling will be held in a single phase on April 6.

The polls will be held in eight phases in West Bengal starting from March 27. The polling dates in Bengal are March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29.

Polls are to be held for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam and 30 seats in Puducherry. After the Bihar assembly elections, which were held in November 2020, elections to these states will also be held amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

