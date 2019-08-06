When I talk about J&K, PoK, Aksai Chin are included in it: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

A day after the Modi government scrapped special status to Jammu and Kashmir by modifying Article 370, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin are part of Jammu and Kashmir and that Kashmir Valley is an integral part of the country.

“Kashmir is an integral part of India, there is no doubt over it. When I talk about Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Aksai Chin are included in it,” he said. On this, Opposition leaders said that the minister was getting “worked up”. Shah hit back saying he was “ready to die for Kashmir”.

Shah asked Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: “How can you not consider Pakistan occupied Kashmir as a part of India. We will give our lives for this region. When I say Jammu and Kashmir, I also include PoK. As clearly mentioned in the Constitution, the boundaries of Jammu and Kashmir include PoK and Aksai Chin.”

Moving a resolution for abrogating some provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019, Shah said there has been a long-standing demand for status of Union Territory to Ladakh, which was fulfilled by the Narendra Modi government.