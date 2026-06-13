When a royal family dispute turns violent: Shots fired inside historic Madhya Pradesh fort

One woman shot at, another arrested in incident that police say stemmed from long-standing dispute involving Nagod royal family

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readBhopalJun 13, 2026 06:44 AM IST
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A long-running matrimonial dispute within the erstwhile Nagod royal family in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district allegedly turned violent on Thursday when a woman was shot at during a confrontation at the family’s Parsamaniya Garhi fort.

The injured woman, identified as Yogita Singh, sustained a bullet injury to her abdomen and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rewa. Police have arrested Sunita Singh Parihar in connection with the incident and seized a licensed .22-bore rifle allegedly used in the firing.

According to police, the incident appears to have stemmed from a long-standing family dispute involving Rupendra Kumar Singh, popularly known as Baba Raja, a member of the Nagod royal family and nephew of BJP MLA and former minister Nagendra Singh.

Family members said Yogita Singh, the first wife of Rupendra Kumar Singh, had arrived at Parsamaniya Garhi two days earlier, along with relatives, in an effort to resolve the dispute through discussions. According to the complaint lodged by her, an argument erupted on Thursday, and shots were fired from a licensed weapon.

“There has been a long-standing matrimonial dispute over the fact that the accused was not getting to stay with her husband, who allegedly decided to spend more time with his second wife. The argument turned heated, and the accused allegedly fired at the victim,” Additional Superintendent of Police Premlal Kurve told The Indian Express.

A case has been registered under provisions related to attempt to murder. Investigators are examining the sequence of events leading to the shooting, the role of those present at the fort and the circumstances in which the licensed firearm was used.

Yogita’s mother, Narendra Kumari, alleged that her daughter was shot at during the confrontation and further claimed that Rupendra Kumar Singh was present at the scene. This allegation could not be independently verified, and police have not named him as an accused.

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Following the incident, Yogita Singh was taken to a hospital in Satna and later moved to a private hospital in Rewa, where doctors removed the bullet during surgery. Police said her condition is stable and she remains under observation.

Additional police personnel were deployed at the fort following the incident to prevent any escalation of tensions.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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