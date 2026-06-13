When a royal family dispute turns violent: Shots fired inside historic Madhya Pradesh fort

Additional police personnel were deployed at the fort following the incident to prevent any escalation of tensions.

A long-running matrimonial dispute within the erstwhile Nagod royal family in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district allegedly turned violent on Thursday when a woman was shot at during a confrontation at the family’s Parsamaniya Garhi fort.

The injured woman, identified as Yogita Singh, sustained a bullet injury to her abdomen and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rewa. Police have arrested Sunita Singh Parihar in connection with the incident and seized a licensed .22-bore rifle allegedly used in the firing.

According to police, the incident appears to have stemmed from a long-standing family dispute involving Rupendra Kumar Singh, popularly known as Baba Raja, a member of the Nagod royal family and nephew of BJP MLA and former minister Nagendra Singh.