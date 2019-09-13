Wheel of history doesn’t turn back, says J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday said the “wheel of history doesn’t turn back”, hinting at the impossibility of the rollback of the revocation of the special status. He said Delhi would give “whatever you ask for” and there is no need for the people to worry.

“I want to tell the common people that the wheel of history doesn’t turn back,” Malik said while inaugurating the Market Intervention Scheme for the fruit growers of the Valley. “Right now, there is so much sympathy for you in Delhi that you will get whatever you ask for. The entire country is yours and you will get every thing. There is no need for you to worry.”

Governor Malik said that 75 per cent of the apples produced in India come from Kashmir and the apple industry of the Valley produces 30 lakh metric tonnes of the fruit, worth Rs 8,000 crore.

Warning militants against bothering the fruit growers, he said, “I want to warn those who are threatening our farmer brothers. They should immediately change their behaviour,” he said. “Otherwise, we will ensure proper security to our farmers and buyers. Those who intimidate them, we will punish them.”

While the Governor inaugurated the Market Intervention Scheme in the morning, the government spokesperson Rohit Kansal briefed the media about the scheme in the evening.

Kansal said “tremendous provocation” from Pakistan is hampering the restoration of mobile communication in the Valley. His statement came a day after the J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh said they are “considering relaxation in voice calls”.

“You must appreciate the tremendous provocation from across the border,” Kansal said at a press briefing in Srinagar. “Therefore, any decision, as far as that aspect is concerned, must factor in that provocation also.”

Kansal, however, said the government is making a constant effort to lift the restrictions on the communications as soon as possible.

On August 5, the government snapped all forms of communication in Valley, including mobile phones, fixed line phones and internet services. While around 44,000 landline connections have been restored, mobile and internet services continue to remain snapped. Officials say the Valley has more than 50 lakh connections.

Bandh call in Jammu on Sept 16

Jammu: Traders, industrialists, transporters and farmers organisations on Thursday jointly called for a bandh in Jammu on September 16 saying ,“the autocratic and adamant attitude of the government during the transition from State to UT has forced all the stakeholders to come together and take an agitational path’’. The organisations include the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Transport Welfare Association, the Chamber of Traders Federation and the J&K Kissan Council. Their leaders expressed concerns over the delay in roll back of recently-levied taxes, including the one-time road tax on motor vehicles at enhanced rates and enhancement of dates for filing of I-T and GST returns, besides “unabated corruption” and and a lack of basic amenities. —ENS