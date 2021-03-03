scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Wheat procurement may rise 10% in 2021-22 marketing yr

In the current rabi crop season, wheat production is estimated to reach an all-time high of 10.92 crore tonnes during the current crop year (July-June), which is 1.28 per cent higher than the previous high of 10.78 crore tonnes in 2019-20.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: March 3, 2021 6:04:48 am
The government expects to procure 427.36 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) wheat during the upcoming rabi marketing season (RMS) 2021-22, with the highest quantity of 135 LMT wheat estimated to be procured from Madhya Pradesh.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said, “A total quantity of 427.363 LMT wheat has been estimated for procurement during the forthcoming RMS 2021-22 which is 9.56% more than the 389.93 LMT procured during RMS 2020-21.”

In the current rabi crop season, wheat production is estimated to reach an all-time high of 10.92 crore tonnes during the current crop year (July-June), which is 1.28 per cent higher than the previous high of 10.78 crore tonnes in 2019-20.

Earlier, Punjab was the leading state to supply the highest quantity of wheat for the central pool. However, last year, Madhya Pradesh took a lead over the state.

