Centre asks WhatsApp to not launch username feature in India

The Centre on Wednesday issued a notice to Meta over the proposed rollout of WhatsApp’s username feature in India and directed the company not to launch it until consultations with the government are completed.
The government has also asked Meta to submit a detailed explanation of the feature within three days.
The notice pertains to the planned introduction of the username feature on WhatsApp in India, one of the platform’s largest markets with more than 500 million users.
The feature, publicly announced on June 29, 2026, permits existing and new users on WhatsApp to reserve unique usernames and, upon full activation, to initiate and conduct conversations by exchanging usernames alone, without disclosing their mobile telephone numbers.
The Centre, in the notice, said, “It is felt that the feature may materially increase the incidence of online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams and impersonation attacks, by enabling bad actors to solicit and message victims.”
It added, “Furthermore, this feature may facilitate impersonation and identity spoofing, including impersonation of individuals, public authorities, financial institutions, and government agencies, by permitting the adoption of usernames closely resembling those of genuine persons or institutions.”
WhatsApp’s username feature launch announcement came along side another new feature. Meta recently rolled out WhatsApp Plus in India, marking the messaging platform’s first paid subscription aimed at users seeking greater customisation options. Priced at Rs 79 per month, the optional plan offers access to exclusive themes, app icons, ringtones, stickers and other personalisation features, while WhatsApp’s core messaging and calling services remain free for all users.
WhatsApp Plus is a premium subscription designed to enhance the app’s look and feel through additional customisation options. The plan does not include any new messaging, voice calling or privacy features, and instead focuses solely on personalising the user experience. Available for both Android and iPhone users in India, the subscription is part of Meta’s broader push to expand its portfolio of paid offerings across platforms such as Instagram and Facebook.