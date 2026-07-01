Centre asks WhatsApp to not launch username feature in India

The new feature to add usernames to accounts was announced on June 29. (File photo)

The Centre on Wednesday issued a notice to Meta over the proposed rollout of WhatsApp’s username feature in India and directed the company not to launch it until consultations with the government are completed.

The government has also asked Meta to submit a detailed explanation of the feature within three days.

The notice pertains to the planned introduction of the username feature on WhatsApp in India, one of the platform’s largest markets with more than 500 million users.

The government has also asked Meta to submit a detailed explanation of the feature within three days. (Image: WhatsApp) The government has also asked Meta to submit a detailed explanation of the feature within three days. (Image: WhatsApp)

The feature, publicly announced on June 29, 2026, permits existing and new users on WhatsApp to reserve unique usernames and, upon full activation, to initiate and conduct conversations by exchanging usernames alone, without disclosing their mobile telephone numbers.