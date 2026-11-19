The first calls came through WhatsApp. A prospective player would be told how to “play”, given a bank account number or a QR code, and asked to deposit money. For some, the first bet brought a windfall. Then the stakes rose, the winnings stopped, and the money — police allege — disappeared into a maze of bank accounts across the country.

On Wednesday, Bihar Police’s Special Task Force (STF) moved against the network behind the alleged operation, raiding 16 locations — seven in Patna, two in Kolkata, three in Delhi, one in Ghaziabad, two in Prayagraj and one in Ranchi.

Director General of Police (STF) Kundan Krishnan said the action, carried out with police forces in Jharkhand, West Bengal, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, led to the arrest of six persons, including the alleged kingpin, while 37 others were detained for questioning.

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“The operation was carried out jointly with police forces and banks in these states against an organised betting network operating across state and international boundaries. Raids are continuing against other hideouts and absconding members of the gang,” he said.

The arrests in Ranchi and Patna were only the first visible layer of an operation that, DG Krishnan said, had been running through dozens of bank accounts and multiple cities. Among those held in Ranchi were Sandeep Kumar Gupta, identified by the STF as the alleged kingpin, and Lavli Priya. In Patna, the STF arrested Mandeep Singh alias Goldy from Patrakar Nagar, while Kaushal Kumar, Changu and Monu Kumar alias Mangoo were held from Meridian Danapur.

What the probe found

What the teams allegedly found inside the premises appeared to point to the scale of the suspected enterprise. The STF recovered Rs 22 lakh in cash, more than 300 ATM and credit cards from various banks, over 100 mobile phones, five laptops, six tablets, expensive watches and nearly 500 grams of jewellery. They also seized a large number of SIM cards, POS machines, QR sound boxes and other electronic equipment.

According to DG Krishnan, websites BaliExch.com, shiva365.live, cricbuzzexch.com and bazimmro.com allegedly operated on the pattern of the Mahadev gaming and betting platform. “The sites were promoted on social media with promises of easy money, drawing ordinary citizens and juveniles into betting,” the STF chief said.

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“Once a user was contacted through WhatsApp,” DG Krishnan said, “the gang explained how to play and provided bank account details or QR codes for deposits”. The money, he claimed, went into “accounts opened in the names of shell companies, persons using fake documents, or other individuals”.

“New players were allowed to win large sums at first. Encouraged by those early gains, they staked more and eventually lost. In some cases, even winnings were not paid,” the officer said.

The money did not remain in one place. DG Krishnan said it was moved almost immediately through multiple “mule” accounts, obscuring both its source and its eventual beneficiaries. “These accounts were used only for layering,” Krishnan said. “The transactions in these accounts were abnormal and entirely different from ordinary banking behaviour.”

The officer said the STF had identified 44 such accounts across several banks. “They received approximately Rs 88.52 crore and recorded debits of about Rs 87.62 crore, with nearly 99 per cent of the credited amount transferred onward,” he said.

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The investigation also pointed, the DG said, to a connection abroad. “The alleged kingpin operated betting websites hosted on foreign servers from Dubai to remain beyond the reach of Indian law,” DG Krishnan alleged. The police said they had found evidence of possible foreign links and were examining them.

“Gang members created WhatsApp accounts on different mobile numbers, switched the phones off and operated only through WhatsApp chats and calls.” This, the STF chief said, allowed them to keep contacting potential players while staying outside immediate police reach.

The STF identified nine premises where members of the alleged network were said to have met and allegedly planned the operations: flats in Patna’s Danapur, Raja Bazar, Exhibition Road and Khagaul; apartments in Kolkata’s Joka and Ghose Bagan areas; addresses in Pitampura and South Delhi; and a location in Sanjay Nagar, Ghaziabad.

In its investigation, the STF said juveniles and other young people had been drawn into the network, with some allegedly becoming involved in criminal activities after developing an addiction to online betting and gaming.

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“This is not merely gambling or betting,” Krishnan said. “It is an organised economic offence involving cheating, forgery, impersonation and money laundering.”

A case was registered at Patna Cyber Police Station on November 17 for aggravated cheating, cheating by personation, forgery, criminal conspiracy, and organised and petty crimes under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita; sections of the Information Technology Act and the Telecommunication Act; and provisions of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025.

The STF said the criminal histories of the arrested persons were being verified. Searches were continuing at several locations in Bihar, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.