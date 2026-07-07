WhatsApp gets more time to reply to username notice, assures no India rollout till talks end

Meta-owned WhatsApp has been granted more time to submit its response on the contentious ‘username’ feature and assured the government that it will not roll it out in India until discussions are complete, according to sources.

The popular messaging platform has been given three more days to file its reply to the government notice on the controversial feature as it sought more time to submit its response, sources told PTI.

The username feature essentially allows people on the messaging platform to communicate without sharing their phone numbers.

Last Wednesday, the Centre issued a notice to Meta questioning the planned username feature on WhatsApp, flagging concerns that it could materially increase online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams, and impersonation attacks.