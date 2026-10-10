What’s on the agenda as Home Ministry meets Ladakh stakeholders this month?

The next round of meetings between the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ladakh representatives is scheduled to take place on October 15, officials have said. The discussions, which come over a month after the last round of talks in Delhi, are set to take place against the backdrop of deliberations on an additional constitutional provision and a proposed UT-level elected body for Ladakh.

After last month’s meeting, the Ladakh administration proposed a new governance arrangement for the Union Territory that would be neither a state nor a UT with a legislature, but a unique constitutional amendment requiring Parliament’s approval. The MHA had also sent a set of questions to representatives of the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance — the two bodies spearheading the movement for greater democratic representation in Ladakh.

The questions, raised at a meeting between MHA officials and Ladakh representatives on September 9, urged them to deliberate on the shape, form and composition of a UT-level governance body with executive and financial powers.

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The talks took place after the Centre offered to introduce an additional constitutional provision, Article 371(K), for Ladakh.

The questionnaire from the MHA seeks specifics from the representatives on seven key issues, from the formal name, composition and representation of the UT-level legislative body to its relationship with the existing Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils.

The MHA has also asked Ladakhi representatives to consult each other on the functions that “should necessarily be exercised” by the UT-level body in the interest of uniformity, coordinated development and effective administration, and those that should remain at the district level to protect local interests.

The ministry has also sought clarity on a broad spectrum of concerns, including the “principles” that would guide the allocation of powers between the UT-level body and the LAHDCs. Members of the sub-committee have also been asked to specify which subjects should fall within the domain of the UT-level elected body, “in tune with the basic structure of the Constitution”, and whether such a unique model for Ladakh would require a legal opinion.

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These concerns are likely to form part of the deliberations between the two groups on October 15. In September, the KDA and ABL had submitted a list of “non-negotiables” to the MHA outlining their key demands, including a directly elected, constitutionally empowered UT-level legislature.

Since the agitation for greater democratic control over Ladakh by its people took hold, representatives from the region have pushed a four-point agenda: statehood for Ladakh, safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, reservation of jobs for Ladakh’s youth, and separate parliamentary constituencies for the two parts of the region. This agenda has driven agitations over the last three years.