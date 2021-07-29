Whatever was snatched from J&K in 2019 must be returned with interest: Mehbooba Mufti

Terming the BJP a “modern-day East India Company”, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that whatever was illegally “snatched from the people” of J&K on August 5, 2019 will have to be returned with interest.

Mufti said her party would continue to advocate peace with dignity and struggle for the identity and rights of the people of J&K.

“It is unfortunate that the only Muslim majority state in India was split, (and it) wasn’t done by India and its Constitution but by an individual party.” Mufti said, addressing a convention on PDP’s 22nd foundation day. “The identity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir was illegally snatched. And whatever was snatched. from people on August 5, 2019 will have to be returned with interest.”

Mufti said PDP’s stand that peace in South Asia is subservient to J&K has been vindicated by the emerging geopolitical situation. Mufti said the PDP would not only fight for the identity of J&K but also for resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Mufti also criticised the BJP for “bulldozing the democratic ethos and institutions” of the country.