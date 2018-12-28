What you are doing is job of political broker: Stalin to PM Modi

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of splitting the AIADMK after J Jayalalithaa’s death, Tamil Nadu opposition leader and DMK Chief M K Stalin on Thursday said that the PM was doing the job of a “political broker”.

Speaking at a public rally of the DMK in Karur, Stalin said, “Let me ask you. After Jayalalithaa’s death, you made cracks in her party, then you made a vertical split in the AIADMK between EPS (Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami) and OPS (Deputy CM O Panneerselvam). And then you united them at what seemed like a katta panchayathu (kangaroo court). Are you supposed to do the job of a man running a katta panchayathu? What you are doing is a job to be done by a political broker, not by the Prime Minister of India.”

In his 45-minute speech, he attacked both the BJP and AIADMK governments in the Centre and state. He alleged that Tamil Nadu was being ruled by a “criminal Cabinet”. “I said that, I used the word criminal Cabinet. Why didn’t they file a case against me?” Stalin asked, adding that he is the son of M Karunanidhi, someone who couldn’t afford to accuse anyone without substantial evidences.

The rally, with a sizeable crowd, was organised by Senthil Balaji, former AIADMK minister from Karur who joined the DMK two weeks ago.

Stalin said the recent Assembly poll results were signalling PM Modi’s defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. “The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu is also going to be defeated,” he said, asserting that ordinary people have contempt for both parties.