Arun Jaitley on Article 370: What was temporary, transient provision cannot be treated as permanent

Hours after the union government passed an executive order Monday revoking Article 370, the special status conferred to Jammu-Kashmir, former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for correcting a “historical wrong”.

“A historical wrong has been undone today. Article 35A came through the back door without following the procedure under Article 368 of the Constitution of India. It had to go,” he tweeted.

Separate status led to separatism. No dynamic nation can allow this situation to continue. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) August 5, 2019

Jaitley stated that Article 370 was a temporary provision in the constitution and there is no compulsion for it to be treated as permanent. “What was a temporary and transient provision cannot be treated as permanent. It had to go,” the BJP leader stated.

Jaitley also said that the separate status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir was the reason behind the rise of separatism in the insurgency-hit state. He underlined that no ‘dynamic’ nation can allow this situation to continue.

Security forces across the country, specifically in Jammu and Kashmir, are on ‘high alert’ following the scrapping of Article 370, officials said Monday. The Union Home Ministry has directed all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and central security agencies to take “necessary precautions” and step up protection of their campuses and movements by issuing specific advisories.

“An advisory for remaining on a high alert mode has been issued to all the security forces across the country, especially for their units based in Jammu and Kashmir,” a senior official said.