What Smit Machchhar did was ‘Hindu’ consciousness: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, in his Vijayadashami address on October 20, cited Captain Smit Machchhar to explain how a person’s cultural conditioning shapes their response in difficult situations. Using the flydubai pilot as an example, Bhagwat spoke about how one’s upbringing and values influence their actions, linking this to what he described as the “Hindu temperament”.

Bhagwat described Hindu consciousness as India’s national consciousness, saying it was not defined by religion, food habits or political ideology. “This Bharatiyata is Hindu consciousness. It can take everyone along without changing anyone,” he said, stressing the importance of respecting the country’s ancestors and those who sacrificed for it. He also called on India to develop a new model of development and present it to the world, identifying global fraternity as a key feature of this consciousness.