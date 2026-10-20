What Smit Machchhar did was ‘Hindu’ consciousness: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, in his Vijayadashami address on October 20, cited Indian pilot Smit Machchhar’s actions during an alleged hijacking attempt on a Tel Aviv-bound flydubai flight to explain what he described as the “Hindu temperament”. Bhagwat referred to Machchhar’s response to the attack as an example of how cultural conditioning shapes a person’s actions in a crisis, linking it to the values and upbringing that influence an individual’s conduct in difficult circumstances.

Machchhar was hit on the head with a crash axe by his co-pilot, Hammam al-Hammami, in the cockpit on September 30. Despite repeatedly losing consciousness, Machchhar told Sky News Arabia that he made himself act because he could not accept his death. He eventually opened the cockpit door, allowing cabin crew, passengers and off-duty pilots to restrain the co-pilot. The aircraft made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, and all 180 people on board disembarked safely. UAE authorities are investigating the incident as an attempted hijacking, and al-Hammami has been arrested.