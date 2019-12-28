What PM Modi said on NRC is the last word: Piyush Goyal

“For us, giving citizenship to people who were persecuted on religious grounds is not about political gain, it is about humanity, and you never calculate humanitarian issues on the scale of politics,” Piyush Goyal said. “For us, giving citizenship to people who were persecuted on religious grounds is not about political gain, it is about humanity, and you never calculate humanitarian issues on the scale of politics,” Piyush Goyal said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) should be considered the last word on the subject, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

“I think once the Prime Minister of the country says something, that is the last word. The Prime Minister has categorically clarified. There is no question of NRC, no discussion in the cabinet, no provision for that, no law for that,” Goyal told the media when asked about the differing statements of the PM and Home Minister Amit Shah on NRC.

Goyal, who was in Goa to speak on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Population Register (NPR), described the new citizenship law as a “new hope” for refugees from three bordering nations. “For us, giving citizenship to people who were persecuted on religious grounds is not about political gain, it is about humanity, and you never calculate humanitarian issues on the scale of politics,” he said.

Goyal added that there was a general “misunderstanding” about CAA, and that “propaganda” fuelled by the Congress was being spread. “Our children are being misled,” he added.

“No one will lose their nationality. Only those who are persecuted on account of their religion have sought refuge in India. Those who came till December 13, 2014, they have been assured citizenship by this amendment,” the minister reiterated. “Five hundred Muslims have been given citizenship by Narendra Modi in the last five years because they could make their case for persecution. It includes famous names like Adnan Sami.”

About the NPR, Goyal said, “There is also some misunderstanding about the National Population Register. It doesn’t take into account any citizenship criteria. It was started under PM Manmohan Singh… It is only to map the population and because the population needs to be mapped to give benefits to the poor and marginalised sections of society (and for proper planning),” he said.

“I think the anger was misguided by political considerations, particularly by the Congress. People have now understood that the anger is baseless.”

Goyal also appealed to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take action against those who set trains on fire. “Burning and destroying railway property shows the mindset of people,” he added.

