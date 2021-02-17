What measures taken to regulate OTT platforms, SC asks govt

The plea sought the setting up of a proper board or institution to monitor and manage content on different OTT/streaming and digital media platforms. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Centre to apprise it of the measures that were being taken to regulate Over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Amazon Prime and Netflix.

Issuing notice on a plea by Advocates Shashank Shekhar Jha and Apurva Arhatia, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde sought to know from the Centre’s counsel what measures were being taken by the government.

The law officer replied that the government was still contemplating the steps but the bench responded that mere contemplation was not enough and asked him to file affidavit stating its response.

“We cannot accept mere contemplation. Everybody contemplates. File an affidavit on the steps taken,” the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, said while giving the Centre six weeks to submit its response.

The plea sought the setting up of a proper board or institution to monitor and manage content on different OTT/streaming and digital media platforms. It said there is no law or authority at present to monitor the digital content, and added that this is resulting in the courts getting flooded with cases.

The court tagged the matter with another petition dealing with the same subject.