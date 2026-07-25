‘What kind of arrogant government will not listen to kids?’: Actor Abhishek Banerjee joins protests in Goa

At the protests in Mapusa, the actor, known for his roles in films like 'Stree' and the acclaimed television series 'Paatal Lok' – said not all actors are silent. ‘We know how to voice our opinion when it really matters’

Written by: Pavneet Singh Chadha
4 min readMapusaJul 25, 2026 06:45 AM IST
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Among hundreds of protesters raising slogans of “Inquilab Zindabad” at the Lohia Maidan in Goa’s Mapusa on Friday was Bollywood actor Abhishek Banerjee.

The actor, famed for his roles in films like ‘Stree’ and ‘Stolen’ and the acclaimed television series ‘Paatal Lok’, said he had come to the protest to express solidarity with the protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

“Yesterday when I told people that I am going to Goa to protest, they were quite surprised that how come Goans are protesting. Goa is such a … how do you put it … a laidback place. But that’s the kind of angst and anger I think the youth has. And it is not limited to Jantar Mantar [in] Delhi, it has spread across the country and rightly so. What kind of arrogant government will not listen to their kids? These are the future of our country,” the actor told media persons at the protest site.

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Banerjee appealed to the people to “come out of their homes” and support the protests. “I think every one of us needs to come out of our homes. And start supporting. Leave your jobs, leave your work…I think this is not the time to think about your career, because if we don’t stand up right now, our future is going to be destroyed,” he said.

Hundreds of protestors gathered in Mapusa Friday evening in solidarity with the protests unfolding at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Banerjee said he also joined the protests to tell the youth that “not all actors are silent”. “I feel very good, satisfied that I am here [to protest in Goa]. I would have been really disappointed, if I would not have been able to come for the protest here. Thanks to my wife, she made a house in Goa, so that’s also one of the reasons…I thought it’s important to tell the youth that not all actors are silent. We know how to voice our opinion when it really matters,” the actor added.

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The protestors gathered at the Lohia Maidan in Mapusa around 7 pm, and raised slogans of “Inquilab Zindabad”, “Vande Mataram” and “Dharmendra Pradhan Isteefa do” [Resign Dharmendra Pradhan], before dispersing around 9 pm. Earlier Wednesday, a protest was held at Azad Maidan in Panaji, after BJP vice-president Narendra Sawaikar had triggered a controversy by putting a post on social media, saying “cockroaches are with termites”.

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In a post on X on Monday night, Sawaikar said: “Cockroaches with the termites! Save the nation!” His post drew criticism from the Opposition parties, who demanded an apology from the BJP leader for using “disgraceful and dehumanising language” to refer to the protesters who had carried out a solidarity march in Panaji on Monday.

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On Monday evening, hundreds of protesters had gathered near the Miramar circle and held a candle-light solidarity march to Azad Maidan against the backdrop of protests by the CJP in Delhi. Goa Police Tuesday night lodged an FIR against the “unknown supporters” of CJP and “protesters” for alleged unlawful assembly and for organising the protest “without obtaining prior permission” from the state authorities.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Pavneet Singh Chadha
Pavneet Singh Chadha

Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely on the state of Goa, covering major developments in politics, governance, and significant local events, which establishes his high degree of Expertise and Authority in the region. Expertise Geographic Expertise: As the Goa correspondent, Pavneet provides on-the-ground, comprehensive coverage of Goa's political, social, and cultural landscape, ensuring readers receive timely and localized insights. Key Coverage Focus: His recent work demonstrates deep investigative capabilities and a focus on high-impact stories, including: Investigative Reporting: Extensive coverage of complex events such as major incidents (e.g., the Goa nightclub fire), tracing the legal, political, and safety lapses involved. Government and Law Enforcement: Detailed tracking of police actions, deportations, and legal proceedings related to significant local cases. Policy and Governance: Reporting on the judiciary (e.g., Goa High Court flagging illegal structures) and the actions of government departments. He tweets @pub_neat ... Read More

 

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