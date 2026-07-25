‘What kind of arrogant government will not listen to kids?’: Actor Abhishek Banerjee joins protests in Goa

Banerjee appealed to the people to "come out of their homes" and support the protests.

Among hundreds of protesters raising slogans of “Inquilab Zindabad” at the Lohia Maidan in Goa’s Mapusa on Friday was Bollywood actor Abhishek Banerjee.

The actor, famed for his roles in films like ‘Stree’ and ‘Stolen’ and the acclaimed television series ‘Paatal Lok’, said he had come to the protest to express solidarity with the protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

“Yesterday when I told people that I am going to Goa to protest, they were quite surprised that how come Goans are protesting. Goa is such a … how do you put it … a laidback place. But that’s the kind of angst and anger I think the youth has. And it is not limited to Jantar Mantar [in] Delhi, it has spread across the country and rightly so. What kind of arrogant government will not listen to their kids? These are the future of our country,” the actor told media persons at the protest site.