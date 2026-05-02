What is SACHET, the alert system that India will use from now in emergencies?

India Saturday launched its Cell Broadcast messaging system using indigenous technology, that would act as an instant disaster alert service for citizens. In its first-ever trial run, the Centre sent a notification with a siren alert to almost all citizens around 11:42 to test the system. The system has been developed based on a Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) to be used in times of crises or emergency situations, such as natural disasters, wars, among others.

What is SACHET?

SACHET (which means ‘alert’), is an Integrated Alert System that aims to deliver disaster and emergency related alerts via SMS to mobile users within the geo-targeted areas, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Communications.

Launched by the Department of Telecommunications in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the mobile-based disaster communication system will ensure timely dissemination of crucial information, related to natural disasters, or man-made emergencies such as gas and chemical leakages, to its citizens.

The system uses the cellphone network towers that transmit signal continuously to your mobiles. It is a one-way communication system only. Since it doesn’t need internet connectivity, or the encryption for interpersonal messaging, it can be delivered to billions of mobile users within a few seconds — only condition being that you have to be connected to a cellphone network tower. The alerts can be nationwide as well as localised.

SACHET is currently operating in all the 36 states and Union Territories of India, the release stated. So far, the system has facilitated the release of over 134 billion SMS alerts in 19 Indian languages, it added.

CB tech to strengthen system

In an attempt to strengthen the process, the government has introduced a Cell Broadcast (CB) system, through which alerts will be transmitted to all mobile devices within a defined geographic area together. This facility will ensure their near real-time delivery.

The system is being developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), the R&D centre of the Department of Telecommunications, which was also responsible for the launch of SACHET.

Story continues below this ad

Following the trials, the CB system is set to be used to send alerts in various languages across all mobile devices, to ensure “wide and inclusive public reach during actual emergencies,” according to the statement.

How can citizens receive the alerts?

Citizens can switch on or switch off the trial alerts by following these steps on their mobile devices:

Go to Settings → Safety and emergency →Wireless emergency alerts →Test alerts

Citizens can ALSO download the SACHET mobile application from Google PlayStore or App Store to receive timely weather updates as well as emergency alerts via Internet.

Story continues below this ad

Those interested in receiving such alerts over their web browsers on computer devices, can use Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, or Microsoft Edge.

Citizens will be required to grant location permission to the system to successfully receive local alerts at the time of registering on the mobile applications or subscribing over their respective browsers.