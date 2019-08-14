What is the Pehlu Khan lynching case?

All six accused in the Pehlu Khan lynching case were acquitted by a Rajasthan court Wednesday.

Khan and his companions — including his sons Irshad and Aarif — were attacked by cow vigilantes in Alwar on the Jaipur-Delhi Highway for transporting cattle on April 1, 2017. Khan died two days later on April 3, even as the incident sparked nationwide outrage.

In May 2019, a chargesheet was filed against Khan’s sons and against Khan Mohammed, allegedly the owner of the pickup truck carrying cattle when the lynching occurred. Irshad and Aarif were charged under sections 5, 8 and 9 of the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995, while Mohammed was charged under section 6 of the Act.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said his government would probe if the investigation was carried out with “predetermined intentions” and the case would be re-opened if any discrepancy is found.

At present, six accused have been tried at the Alwar court while three other accused, who were minors at the time of the crime, are being tried separately at a juvenile court.

Apart from the juveniles, on the basis of video and other evidence, the police had arrested six men — Vipin Yadav, Ravindra Kumar, Kaluram, Dayaram, Yogesh Kumar alias Dholia, and Bhim Rathi — charging them under sections 147, 323, 341, 302, 308, 379 and 427 of the IPC, Public prosecutor Yogendra Khatana told The Indian Express.