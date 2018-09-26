What is new National Digital Communications Policy-2018?

The policy aims to ensure digital sovereignty and the objectives are to be achieved by 2022. The policy aims to ensure digital sovereignty and the objectives are to be achieved by 2022.

With a view to cater to the modern needs of the digital communications sector of India, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the National Digital Communications Policy-2018 (NDCP-2018). The new telecom policy has been formulated in place of the existing National Telecom Policy-2012 and aims to facilitate India’s effective participation in the global digital economy. The policy aims to ensure digital sovereignty and the objectives are to be achieved by 2022. Under the new telecom policy, the government aims to provide universal broadband connectivity at 50 Mbps to every citizen. It has kept a target of providing 1 Gbps connectivity to all Gram Panchayats by 2020 and 10 Gbps by 2022.

Here are the key features of the policy:

Provide universal broadband connectivity at 50 Mbps to every citizen.

Provide 1 Gbps connectivity to all Gram Panchayats by 2020 and 10 Gbps by 2022.

Ensure connectivity to all uncovered areas.

Attract investments of USD 100 billion in the Digital Communications Sector.

Train one million manpower for building New Age Skill.

Expand IoT ecosystem to 5 billion connected devices.

Establish a comprehensive data protection regime for digital communications that safeguards the privacy, autonomy and choice of individuals.

Facilitate India’s effective participation in the global digital economy.

Enforce accountability through appropriate institutional mechanisms to assure citizens of safe and secure digital communications infrastructure and services.

One of its objectives is to ensure connectivity to all uncovered areas and attract investments of $100 billion in the Digital Communications Sector. Besides this, one million manpower will be trained for building New Age Skill. It also aims at expanding IoT ecosystem to 5 billion connected devices. The IoT is the network of physical devices, vehicles, home appliances, and other items embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and connectivity. This enables these things to connect, collect and exchange data, creating opportunities for more direct integration of the physical world into computer-based systems. IoT results in efficiency improvements, economic benefits, and reduced human exertions.

Another target of the policy is to establish a comprehensive data protection regime for digital communications that safeguards the privacy, autonomy and choice of individuals. In this way, it will enforce accountability through appropriate institutional mechanisms to assure citizens of safe and secure digital communications infrastructure and services.

