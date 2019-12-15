‘What is it if not duplicity’: Mayawati on Congress continuing alliance with Shiv Sena

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday accused the Congress of duplicity by upholding its alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra despite the former supporting the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Parliament.

In a series of tweets, Mayawati said, “The Shiv Sena remains committed to its basic agenda, and that is why it supported the Centre on the Citizenship Amendment Bill. And now it is not ready to tolerate the Congress’ stand even on Savarkar.”

“But, the Congress party is continuing its alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. What is it if not the duplicity of the Congress?” she asked

Mayawati further asked the Congress to clarify its stand or else it will be considered as “pure dramatics to distract people’s attention from its weaknesses”.

Shiv Sena had supported the Citizenship bill in the Lok Sabha after it was tabled by Home Minister Amit Shah. However, the Hindutva party had recused from voting on the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, allegedly in an attempt to not severe its ties with the Congress in Maharashtra.

The Bill became law after receiving the President’s assent on December 12, following a bruising debate in Parliament. Assam and other northeastern states have been witnessing violence since the Rajya Sabha took up the Bill after it was passed in Lok Sabha, with its capital under indefinite curfew, and Army and paramilitary columns rolling across multiple towns.

