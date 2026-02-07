What is Bihar’s Gender Budget, and why did Nitish government spend Rs 2.5 lakh crore in 5 years?

Bihar Finance Minister Bijendra Yadav arrives at the State Assembly to present the Budget on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

Rs 2.5 lakh crore, or 20 percent of the total Budget — that’s how much the Bihar government has spent over the last five years under its Gender Budget, a separate accounting of women-centric schemes first instituted in the state nearly two decades ago.

First pioneered as a separate budget in 2008-09 under then deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, the Gender Budget — which aggregates expenditure on women-centric schemes across departments — has proved to be a game-changer for the Nitish Kumar government. It has played a significant role in consolidating one of the Nitish-led National Democratic Alliance’s largest voter bases — women.

Government data shows that over the last five budgets, the Nitish Kumar government has consistently sought to create, cultivate and consolidate a “caste-neutral” constituency of women by allocating substantial funds for women-centric schemes. As a result, the state’s Gender Budget rose from Rs 41,864 crore — or 18.05 percent of the total Budget — in 2022-23 to Rs 75,691 crore, or 30.03 percent, in 2023-24.