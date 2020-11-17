What is Baal Aadhaar, issued to children below the age of five years?

A baal aadhaar card is issued to children below the age of five years. (Source: Twitter/@UIDAI)

Baal Aadhaar is a blue-coloured variant of the Aadhaar Card, issued for children below the age of 5 years. No biometric details are required for children below the age of five. When a child reaches the age of five, a mandatory biometric update is required.

Below are the steps to get a Baal Aadhaar Card online

Steps for Online Registration of Baal Aadhaar Card

Visit the official website of UIDAI https://uidai.gov.in/ Click on the Aadhaar Card registration link Enter the required credentials, including the child’s name, parent’s contact number, e-mail id etc. Fill in demographic details such as residential address, locality, district, state etc. Click on the fix appointments tab and schedule the date of registration for Aadhaar Select an enrollment centre, and visit the centre on the appointment date with the required documents. A reference number would be needed along with the documents. After the verification process is complete, if the child is aged 5 years, biometric information will be procured and linked to the Aadhaar card. The applicant will be given an acknowledgement number to track the application status. After the verification process is complete, an SMS notification will be sent to the register mobile number Once the enrolment process is completed, an SMS will be sent within 60 days and a Baal Aadhaar Card will be issued to the child.

Benefits of having a Baal Aadhaar Card

Baal Aadhaar can be used as an identity proof for children while traveling in flights or trains or while staying in hotels. Schools have made it compulsory for parents to mention their child’s Aadhaar number in admission forms. Aadhaar number is mandatory for availing mid-day meals.

