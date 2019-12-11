What India googled in 2019 to keep pace with the news

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (PIB/PTI Photo) Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (PIB/PTI Photo)

‘Lok Sabha election results’ was the most searched news term in India in 2019, closely followed by ISRO’s moon mission ‘Chandrayaan 2’, according to Google’s 2019 Year in Search. Incidentally, the two lost out to ‘Cricket World Cup’ in the overall list of popular search terms.

Article 370, PM Kisan Yojana, Maharashtra assembly elections, Haryana assembly election result, Pulwama attack are some of the other topics that made the cut in the news list. Ayodhya verdict, however, ranked at number nine on the list, below Cyclone Fani that ravaged the state of Odisha.

At the top of the list of most searched personalities is IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who shot down a Pakistani F-16 aircraft in February after the Balakot airstrike. He was subsequently held captive by Pakistan after his MiG-21 Bison jet was shot down in a dogfight with Pakistani jets. On August 15, he was conferred the Vir Chakra, India’s third-highest wartime gallantry medal.

In the how to and what is sections, ‘How to vote’ and ‘What is Article 370?’ topped the respective lists.

Provisions of Article 370 granting special status to Jammu-Kashmir were scrapped by Parliament in August this year. The article allowed J&K to draft its own Constitution and restricts Parliament legislative powers to the former state.

